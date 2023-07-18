Clinical Result of TBCB using a 1.1-mm Diameter Cryoprobe for PLLs

The following is a summary of “Clinical outcomes of transbronchial cryobiopsy using a 1.1-mm diameter cryoprobe for peripheral lung lesions – A prospective pilot study,” published in the June 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Kim, et al.

For a prospective observational pilot study, researchers sought to evaluate the clinical outcomes of transbronchial cryobiopsy (TBCB) using a new 1.1-mm diameter cryoprobe to diagnose peripheral lung lesions (PLLs). The primary outcome was the pathological diagnostic yield of TBCB, and the secondary outcome was the occurrence of adverse events.

From December 2021 to July 2022, they conducted a study on the diagnosis of PLLs (diameter ≤30 mm) using TBCB with a 1.1-mm diameter cryoprobe combined with radial endobronchial ultrasound (RP-EBUS), virtual bronchoscopic navigation, and fluoroscopy. A total of 50 patients were enrolled, with a mean lesion size of 21 mm. TBCB was performed up to three times in 49 patients, except for one with an “invisible” finding on RP-EBUS.

The overall diagnostic yield of TBCB was 90% (45/50). There was no significant difference in the diagnostic yield based on lesion size (20 mm vs. 20-30 mm; 88% [22/25] vs. 92% [23/25]; P = 1.000), RP-EBUS findings (concentric vs. others; 97% [28/29] vs. 81% [17/21]; P = 0.148), or anatomical location (apical segment of both upper lobes vs. others; 92% [12/13] vs. 89% [33/37]; P = 1.000). The cumulative diagnostic yields of the first, second, and third TBCB were 82% (41/50), 88% (44/50), and 90% (45/50), respectively. Mild bleeding occurred in 56% (28/50) of the cases, and moderate bleeding was observed in 26% (13/50).

TBCB using a 1.1-mm diameter cryoprobe was an effective and safe method for diagnosing PLLs, irrespective of their size, RP-EBUS findings, or anatomical location. The procedure had a high diagnostic yield and a low risk of serious complications.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00226-3/fulltext