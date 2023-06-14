The following is the summary of “Derivation and Validation of a Clinical Risk Score for COAPT-Ineligible Patients Who Underwent Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair” published in the January 2023 issue of Cardiovascular Disease by Scotti, et al.

Although transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) is an effective treatment for patients with secondary mitral regurgitation and heart failure, up to 50% of patients in the real world do not meet the highly selective COAPT (Cardiovascular Outcomes Assessment of the MitraClip Percutaneous Therapy for Heart Failure Patients with Functional Mitral Regurgitation) criteria. The risk-benefit analysis of TEER in this population is impossible due to a lack of available randomized trials or standardized and validated methodologies. Researchers aimed to develop and externally evaluate a clinical risk score for COAPT-ineligible patients who had TEER to predict the probability of mortality or heart failure (HF) hospitalization (CITE score). Patients with secondary mitral regurgitation and at least one COAPT trial exclusion criterion were included in the study population.

The GIOTTO (GIse registry of Transcatheter therapy of Mitral Valve regurgitaTiOn) provided the data for the derivation cohort of 489 patients. Predictors of 2-year mortality or hospitalization for HF were identified using Cox proportional hazards regression, and a risk score was calculated based on this information. Predictive performance was evaluated in the development cohort and validated in a separate set of 268 patients from the MiZüBr (Milan-Zurich-Brescia) registry. After 2 years, death or HF hospitalization was predicted with a c-index of 0.70 (95% CI 0.67 to 0.73) in the derivation cohort and 0.68 (95% CI 0.64 to 0.73) in the validation cohort using the CITE score (hemodynamic instability, left ventricular impairment, New York Heart Association class III/IV, peripheral artery disease, atrial fibrillation, brain natriuretic peptide, and hemoglobin).

To distinguish patients with a lower risk of unfavorable outcomes, a threshold of 12 points was chosen (95% CI: 0.26 to 0.46). The CITE score is a straightforward 7-item instrument for predicting death or HF hospitalization in patients ineligible for COAPT 2 years following TEER. This score has the potential to aid in clinical decision-making by helping to pinpoint patients who would benefit from TEER even if they were to be excluded from clinical trials.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002914922011195