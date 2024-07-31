Clinical Signs Tied to Rhinosinusitis ID’d in Patients With Nasal Allergies

Photo Credit: Prostock-Studio

Clinical signs associated with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) have been identified for patients presenting with a report of nasal allergies, according to research in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. The study authors identified predictors of CRS in patients presenting with reports of nasal allergies. A 22-item Sinonasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) was collected from all participants; a modified Lund-Kennedy endoscopy score was calculated from nasal endoscopy. Allergic rhinitis was diagnosed in 91.3% of the 219 patients, and 45.2% were also diagnosed with CRS. The researchers found that no intranasal corticosteroid use was reported for approximately half of the patients with CRS. There were significant associations for having CRS with male sex, endoscopy score, and the SNOT-22 nasal subdomain score related to SNOT-22 items: need to blow nose, thick nasal discharge, sense of taste/smell, and blockage/congestion of the nose. Statistically significant predictors of CRS included at least moderate (score ≥3) blockage/congestion of nose or thick nasal discharge, a mild (score ≥2) need to blow nose, or a very mild (score ≥1) decreased sense of taste/smell and any nasal endoscopy findings (endoscopy score ≥1).