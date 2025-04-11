Clinical Symptoms and Treatment Approaches in Botulism

Photo Credit: Freepik

The following is a summary of “Comprehensive analysis of partial confounding clinical symptoms and treatment options of botulism: a case series,” published in the April 2025 issue of Frontiers in Neurology by Huang et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze botulism’s clinical presentations and treatment principles, aiming to improve physicians’ understanding and refine therapeutic strategies.

They carried out a retrospective analysis of clinical data from 8 patients with botulism, including age, gender, etiology, delay in diagnosis, disease course, clinical manifestations, auxiliary examinations, and treatment.

The results showed that 5 out of 8 cases were female, and ages ranged from 14 to 60 years. About 5 cases were iatrogenic poisoning, and 3 were foodborne. Atypical symptoms included intestinal obstruction, unilateral involvement, and consciousness disorder. Six patients had abnormal electrophysiological results, and 6 had a delayed diagnosis of over 7 days. The disease’s duration ranged from 7 to 115 days, with 7 receiving treatments. All patients received symptomatic and supportive care, 4 received invasive respiratory support, 3 received intravenous immunoglobulin, 1 received plasma exchange, and 1 received antitoxin. All patients were discharged with normal cranial nerve function, gastrointestinal function, muscle strength, and tone.

Investigators found that patients with botulism may exhibit atypical symptoms, requiring heightened vigilance. Neurophysiological studies and symptomatic supportive treatment were essential, especially for those diagnosed after 7 days.

