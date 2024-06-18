Clinician Views on Using Social Media Platforms to Relay Medical Information: Useful Tool or Gateway to Medical Misinformation?

Photo Credit: PressureUA

As social media platforms continue gaining popularity as medical information resources, healthcare professionals can help combat medical misinformation.

Healthcare providers note a concerning trend in medical misinformation due to the increasing number of individuals, especially Millennials and Generation Z, who often rely primarily on the internet, particularly popular social media platforms, to obtain quick medical information. While there are pros and cons associated with using social media platforms, there is concern that medical misinformation can harm and even deter some patients from seeking proper medical care, thus adversely impacting clinical outcomes. Recently, researchers have begun exploring the impact of the expanding use of social media for medical advice, the degree of medical misinformation from unqualified, non-medically trained “influencers,” and the potential consequences.

Some reports indicate that younger patients use social media platforms for medical information instead of traditional search engines, and the trend is growing. In a recent publication in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck, researchers conducted a study to evaluate the quality of sinusitis-related videos on a popular social medical platform. The researchers found 221 videos on this subject. These videos received 300 million views and 1 million shares, with almost 50% published by individuals who were not medically trained. Results also indicated that less than 50% of videos posted by non-medical influencers categorized as educational were factual (46.7%), and lay individuals and medical professionals had higher rates of factual educational content (79.9% and 83.7%, respectively).

Based on their findings, the authors concluded that most videos posted by non-medical influencers about sinusitis were inaccurate despite being depicted as medical advice/educational. Finally, the authors noted that healthcare providers must implement measures to expand reliable, evidence-based medical information to overcome ongoing medical misinformation.

In a press release, lead author and researcher Christopher Roxbury, MD, a surgeon and rhinology expert at UChicago Medicine, stated, “There is high-quality and factual information out there on social media platforms such as TikTok, but it may be very difficult to distinguish this from information disseminated by influencers that can actually be harmful.” Dr. Roxbury added, “If you’re a healthcare expert with any interest in content creation, you could make a difference. Someone could see your video and get the health information they need instead of seeing something that could hurt them.”

In another study published in The Canadian Journal of Psychiatry, researchers discovered that an estimated 50% of videos about ADHD posted on social media platforms were misleading and posted by non-healthcare providers. The authors concluded that clinicians should be aware of the misinformation on social media platforms and its potential impact on clinical care.

Perspectives From Healthcare Providers

An internist stated, “Most of my older patients don’t use social media platforms, and the subject is rarely discussed, but many of my younger patients rely on social media. The key issue is educating them about discerning reliable information from medical misinformation. Some have tried homemade remedies found on the internet to treat an issue, making it worse or delaying treatment. There is sometimes mistrust in the healthcare industry, and the bridge between provider and patient needs to be mended. The healthcare industry must expand with the changing times. Since social media is continually growing in popularity, we must become a part of it to ensure that patients get the correct information.” An endocrinologist stated, “Some of my patients seem to try to self-diagnose using medical information on social media platforms. I try to remind my patients that everything on the internet is not reliable, and conditions such as diabetes, thyroid diseases, and polycystic ovary syndrome all require proper diagnosis and medical treatment, as well as routine healthcare. In my practice, I try to engage patients and direct them to reliable sources on the internet to obtain medical information. I have even thought about starting a social media page to provide patients with reliable information.” Another internist stated, “I think that there is some cause for concern about medical misinformation, but I also believe that the majority of people still seek medical advice from their primary care providers. It is up to the healthcare industry to utilize the tools of this digital age to relay accurate medical information to the patients we serve and to encourage patients to ask questions and learn how to interpret medical misinformation. A nurse practitioner stated, “Overall, I think many patients are influenced by a combination of social media, family, and friends, but for younger patients, the use of social media is common. Many times, we as healthcare professionals have to sort out and educate patients about what treatment works and which ones will not.” A physician’s assistant stated, “Many people use social media platforms as a “reliable” source for medical advice, and while some are presented by HCPs, some information is not evidence-based and presented by individuals who are not medically trained, and this information can influence patient decisions. Our job as HCPs is to earn patients’ trust, educate them about recognizing misinformation, direct them to reliable health resources, and work as a team to improve their health.”

The Future With Social Media

As social media platforms continue to gain popularity as resources for medical information, healthcare professionals can play a vital role in combating medical misinformation. This presents a unique opportunity to use these platforms to empower patients by expanding awareness about health issues, providing accurate and reliable medical information, and dispelling myths and misconceptions with evidence-based medical information.