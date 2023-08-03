Close Respiratory Follow-Up: Assessing 3 and 6 Months Post-Acute COVID-19

The following is a summary of “Assessment of a close respiratory follow-up schedule at 3 and 6 months after acute COVID-19 and its related investigations,” published in the July 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Freund, et al.

For a prospective cohort study, researchers sought to evaluate the necessity of a close pulmonary follow-up schedule after acute COVID-19 and its related investigations in adult patients who had recovered from COVID-19 pneumonia.

About 168 patients were included in the study and were invited or referred to 3- and 6-month follow-up visits at a large pulmonary institute in a tertiary center. Before each visit, patients completed demographic and clinical questionnaires, pulmonary function tests (PFTs), and chest CT scans.

Between the two follow-up visits (at a median of 80 and 177 days after recovery), there was no significant change in DLCOc (mean 73 ± 18% predicted in both visits) and FVC (mean 90 ± 16 vs. 89 ± 16 % predicted). The COPD assessment tool and modified Medical Research Council scale, which were used to assess respiratory symptoms, also did not change between the visits. Occupational exposures were the only factor associated with a change in DLCOc during follow-up (3% decrease, P= 0.04). However, an improvement in chest CT findings at the second visit was not associated with a change in PFTs.

Most clinical variables, including pulmonary function and respiratory symptoms, did not show significant changes during a close follow-up schedule in the first six months after acute COVID-19. Therefore, the study suggested that such a follow-up plan may not be necessary for all patients and should be personalized to avoid excessive costs and resource utilization.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00255-X/fulltext