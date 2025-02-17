Co-Rumination as a Moderator Between Best-Friend Support and Adolescent Psychological Distress.

Co-rumination, characterized by excessively discussing problems and dwelling on negative affect within a dyadic friendship, has been associated with adolescents’ symptoms of depression, anxiety and perceived stress-collectively referred to as psychological distress. This study explored whether co-rumination moderates the association between perceived best friend support and psychological distress.

The study included 187 adolescents (52.9% girls; 88.0% Dutch ethnic background) recruited from two cohorts between March 2017 and July 2019. Assessments took place at two time points: symptoms of depression, anxiety, and perceived stress were assessed via self-report measures at the final grade of primary school (T1; Mage = 11.8 years) and in secondary school (T2; Mage = 13.3 years). Co-rumination and perceived best friend support were measured via self-report in secondary school.

Findings indicate that best friend support was associated with lower psychological distress and conversely, co-rumination was associated with higher psychological distress while adjusting for prior distress symptoms. Moderation analysis revealed that moderate levels of co-rumination (relative to the samples mean) decreased the positive effects of perceived best friend support on symptoms of depression (B = 0.06, SE = 0.03, 95% CI [0.00, 0.11], p = 0.05, β = 0.11) and perceived stress (B = 0.06, SE = 0.01, 95% CI [0.03, 0.08], p = 0.000, β = 0.10). At very high levels of co-rumination (relative to the samples mean), best friend support exacerbates perceived stress.

This study underscores the potential negative impact of co-rumination in supportive peer relationships and recommends promoting awareness of the risk of co-rumination while building a repertoire of (dyadic)emotion regulation strategies.

© 2025 The Author(s). Journal of Adolescence published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd on behalf of Foundation for Professionals in Services to Adolescents.

Author admin