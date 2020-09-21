FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Coffee, tea, and soda are associated with an increased risk for gastroesophageal reflux (GER) symptoms among middle-aged women, according to a study published in the September issue of Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Raaj S. Mehta, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues used data from the Nurses’ Health Study II to identify 48,308 women (42 to 62 years old) who were free of regular GER symptoms, did not have cancer, and were not taking proton pump inhibitors or H2 receptor agonists.

The researchers found that 7,961 women reported symptoms of GER once or more per week. For women with the highest intake of each beverage (more than six servings/day of coffee, tea, and/or soda), the adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) were 1.34 for coffee (95 percent confidence interval [CI], 1.13 to 1.59; P < 0.0001), 1.26 for tea (95 percent CI, 1.03 to 1.55; P < 0.001), and 1.29 for soda (95 percent CI, 1.05 to 1.58; P < 0.0001) compared with women with the lowest intake (0 servings/day). Results were similar when patients were stratified according to caffeine status. Milk, water, or juice consumption was not associated with the risk for GER symptoms. Replacing two servings/day of coffee, tea, or soda with two servings of water was associated with a reduced risk for GER symptoms: coffee (HR, 0.96; 95 percent CI, 0.92 to 1.00), tea (HR, 0.96; 95 percent CI, 0.92 to 1.00), and soda (HR, 0.92; 95 percent CI, 0.89 to 0.96).

“Limiting the consumption of coffee, tea, and soda may be beneficial for prevention of GER symptoms,” the authors write.

Two authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

