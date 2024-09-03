Collagen Peptide Beverage Beneficial for Skin Health in Young Women 

Photo Credit: Dmytro Buianskyi

A beverage containing collagen peptides (CP), including tripeptides and elastin peptides (EP), is beneficial for the skin health of young and middle-aged women, according to a study published in the June issue of the Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology. Study authors examined the effects of an orally administered collagen drink combining CP and EP on the skin health of young and middle-aged women in a single-center randomized trial. Participants consumed the WONDERLAB® fish collagen tripeptide beverage over an eight-week period. The researchers found that the collagen drink group showed significant improvement in skin hydration (39.19% increase) and reduced transepidermal water loss (33.45% decrease) compared to the placebo group; there were also increases in skin elasticity, dermal collagen content, and skin smoothness (25.37%, 21.64%, and 2.85% increases, respectively), and decreases in pore size, wrinkle length, and skin roughness (7.94%, 18.09%, and 15.32% decreases, respectively). There was a 60% decrease in pore volume; visual assessments indicated 15.20% and 22.55% decreases in skin luminosity and smoothness index, respectively. A significant increase in collage efficacy components, including blood pH and glycine-proline-hydroxyproline levels, was seen in mass spectrometry.