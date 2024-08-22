Collagen Peptide Beverage Beneficial for Skin Health in Young Women

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 21, 2024 (HealthDay News) — A beverage containing collagen peptides (CP), including tripeptides and elastin peptides (EP), is beneficial for the skin health of young and middle-aged women, according to a study published in the June issue of the Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology.

Shan Lu, from the Shenzhen Porshealth Bioengineering Co. in China, and colleagues examined the effects of an orally administered collagen drink combining CP and EP on the skin health of young and middle-aged women in a single-center randomized trial. Participants consumed the WONDERLAB® fish collagen tripeptide beverage over an eight-week period.

The researchers found that the collagen drink group showed significant improvement in skin hydration (39.19 percent increase) and reduced transepidermal water loss (33.45 percent decrease) compared to the placebo group; there were also increases in skin elasticity, dermal collagen content, and skin smoothness (25.37, 21.64, and 2.85 percent increases, respectively), and decreases in pore size, wrinkle length, and skin roughness (7.94, 18.09, and 15.32 percent decreases, respectively). There was a 60 percent decrease in pore volume; visual assessments indicated 15.20 and 22.55 percent decreases in skin luminosity and smoothness index, respectively. A significant increase in collage efficacy components, including blood pH and glycine-proline-hydroxyproline levels, was seen in mass spectrometry.

The beverage product “effectively improved skin hydration, elasticity and firmness, enhanced radiance and smoothness, reduced transepidermal water loss and wrinkles, minimized pores and roughness, and increased collagen content in the dermal layer and collagen efficacy components in the body,” the authors write.

Several authors were employed by Shenzhen Porshealth Bioengineering Co.; one author was employed by Sprim (China) Consulting Co.

