The link between gout and different malignancies is yet unknown. In a group of veterans, researchers looked at the link between gout and colorectal cancer. They compared the 10-year incidence of colorectal cancer in patients with gout having a colonoscopy to individuals with osteoarthritis but no gout in the VA New York Harbor Health Care System’s Computerized Patient Record System. Subjects with gout and osteoarthritis were similar in terms of age, ethnicity, BMI, and smoking history. The 10-year prevalence of colorectal cancer was considerably lower in gout patients compared to osteoarthritis patients among 581 gout and 598 osteoarthritis participants with verified colonoscopies. After controlling for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication usage, differences in colorectal cancer rates remained substantial. The administration of colchicine and/or allopurinol, as well as the presence or absence of concurrent osteoarthritis, had no effect on the development of colorectal cancer in gout patients. Subsequent analysis revealed that disparities in colorectal cancer incidence between gout and osteoarthritis patients were maintained among individuals who had diagnostic but not screening colonoscopies. There was no statistically significant difference in the incidence of nonmalignant colorectal polyps between gout and osteoarthritis patients.

Patients with gout had a lower colonoscopy-documented incidence of colorectal cancer than subjects with osteoarthritis, indicating a potential preventive effect.

Reference:https://journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2019/12000/Colorectal_Cancer_Among_Gout_Patients_Undergoing.4.aspx