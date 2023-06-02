The following is a summary of “Nivolumab and Relatlimab in Patients With Advanced Melanoma That Had Progressed on Anti–Programmed Death-1/Programmed Death Ligand 1 Therapy: Results From the Phase I/IIa RELATIVITY-020 Trial,” published in the May 2023 issue of Oncology by Ascierto, et al.

The phase I/IIa RELATIVITY-020 trial investigated the efficacy and safety of nivolumab and relatlimab in patients with advanced melanoma who had experienced disease progression during or within 3 months of receiving one or more anti-programmed death-1/programmed death ligand 1 (PD-(L)1)-containing regimens. The RELATIVITY-047 trial had previously shown improved progression-free survival (PFS) for nivolumab and relatlimab compared to nivolumab alone in previously untreated advanced melanoma.

In the open-label trial (part D of RELATIVITY-020), 518 patients (354 in D1 and 164 in D2) received treatment with nivolumab and relatlimab. The primary endpoint was safety, and the coprimary endpoints were objective response rate and PFS assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR).

Among the evaluable patients, the objective response rate by BICR was 12.0% (95% CI, 8.8 to 15.8) in D1 (n = 351) and 9.2% (95% CI, 5.2 to 14.7) in D2 (n = 163). Responses were observed regardless of programmed death ligand 1 and lymphocyte activation gene 3 expressions. The median duration of response was not reached in D1 and was 12.8 months (95% CI, 6.9 to 12.9) in D2. The median PFS by BICR was 2.1 months (95% CI, 1.9 to 3.5) in D1 and 3.2 months (95% CI, 1.9 to 3.6) in D2, with 6-month PFS rates of 29.1% (95% CI, 24.2 to 34.1) and 27.7% (95% CI, 20.5 to 35.4), respectively. The incidence of grade 3-4 treatment-related adverse events was 15.0% in D1 and 12.8% in D2. One case of grade 3 myocarditis and no treatment-related deaths occurred.

Nivolumab and relatlimab demonstrated durable clinical activity and a manageable safety profile in a subset of heavily pretreated patients with advanced melanoma who had experienced disease progression on prior anti-PD-(L)1-containing regimens.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.22.02072