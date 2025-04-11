Combined Approaches Ease Venous Blood Sampling Pain in Preterm Infants

Photo Credit: FotoDuets

The following is a summary of “Effect of combined non-pharmacological interventions on venous blood sampling pain in preterm infants: a clinical trial study,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Pediatrics by Yadollahzadeh et al.

Reducing procedural pain in hospitalized infants is crucial for their well-being. Non-pharmacological methods help prevent long-term physical and psychological effects.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the effect of combined non-pharmacological interventions on venous blood sampling pain in preterm infants.

They randomly assigned 88 preterm infants to 4 groups: sucrose (S), the combined group of sucrose and non-nutritive sucking (NS), the combined group of swaddle and sucrose (SS) and the combined group of sucrose, non-NS and swaddling (NSS). They used the premature infant pain profile scale (PIPP) and a demographic questionnaire for data collection.

The results showed that the mean pain score difference between the S and NS groups was 3.54 (95% CI = 1.85, 5.24) and between the S and NSS groups was 4.68 (95% CI = 2.99, 6.38), both statistically significant (P < 0.001). The mean pain difference in all groups was significant in the time periods before-during and during-after blood sampling (P < 0.001), and this difference remained significant for NS and NSS compared to the S group (P < 0.001).

Investigators found that combined non-pharmacological interventions of NSS were more effective in reducing venous blood sampling pain than using one or two interventions. They confirmed greater pain relief with NSS compared to other groups.

