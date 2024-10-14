SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Combining Hypnosis and Virtual Reality: A Qualitative Investigation of User Experience During an Experimental Pain Study.

Oct 14, 2024

Experts: Éloïse Cardinal,Pierre Augier,Émilie Giguère,Mathieu Landry,Sylvie Lemay,Jade Véronneau,Anne-Sophie Nyssen,Marie-Elisabeth Faymonville,Audrey Vanhaudenhuyse,Pierre Rainville,Floriane Rousseaux,David Ogez

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Éloïse Cardinal

    Department of Psychology, University of Montreal, Montreal, Canada.

    Medical Hypnosis Laboratory, Research Center of Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, 5415, Boulevard de L’Assomption, Montreal, QC, H1T 2M4, Canada.

    Pierre Augier

    Department of Psychology, University of Montreal, Montreal, Canada.

    Medical Hypnosis Laboratory, Research Center of Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, 5415, Boulevard de L’Assomption, Montreal, QC, H1T 2M4, Canada.

    Émilie Giguère

    Department of Psychology, University of Montreal, Montreal, Canada.

    Research Centre, Institut Universitaire de Gériatrie, Montreal, Canada.

    Mathieu Landry

    McGill University, Montreal, Canada.

    CocoLab, Faculty of Psychology, University of Montreal, Montreal, Canada.

    Sylvie Lemay

    Faculty of Nursing, University of Montreal, Montreal, Canada.

    Research Center, CHU Ste-Justine, Montreal, Canada.

    Jade Véronneau

    Department of Psychology, University of Montreal, Montreal, Canada.

    Medical Hypnosis Laboratory, Research Center of Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, 5415, Boulevard de L’Assomption, Montreal, QC, H1T 2M4, Canada.

    Anne-Sophie Nyssen

    Laboratory of Cognitive Ergonomics and Work Intervention, University of Liege, Liege, Belgium.

    Sensation and Perception Research Group, GIGA-Consciousness, University of Liege, Liege, Belgium.

    Marie-Elisabeth Faymonville

    Sensation and Perception Research Group, GIGA-Consciousness, University of Liege, Liege, Belgium.

    Algology Interdisciplinary Center, University Hospital of Liege, Liege, Belgium.

    Audrey Vanhaudenhuyse

    Sensation and Perception Research Group, GIGA-Consciousness, University of Liege, Liege, Belgium.

    Algology Interdisciplinary Center, University Hospital of Liege, Liege, Belgium.

    Pierre Rainville

    Medical Hypnosis Laboratory, Research Center of Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, 5415, Boulevard de L’Assomption, Montreal, QC, H1T 2M4, Canada.

    Research Centre, Institut Universitaire de Gériatrie, Montreal, Canada.

    Department of Stomatology, University of Montreal, Montreal, Canada.

    Floriane Rousseaux

    Medical Hypnosis Laboratory, Research Center of Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, 5415, Boulevard de L’Assomption, Montreal, QC, H1T 2M4, Canada.

    Research Centre, Institut Universitaire de Gériatrie, Montreal, Canada.

    Laboratory of Cognitive Ergonomics and Work Intervention, University of Liege, Liege, Belgium.

    Sensation and Perception Research Group, GIGA-Consciousness, University of Liege, Liege, Belgium.

    David Ogez

    Medical Hypnosis Laboratory, Research Center of Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, 5415, Boulevard de L’Assomption, Montreal, QC, H1T 2M4, Canada. David.ogez@umontreal.ca.

    Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, University of Montreal, Montreal, Canada. David.ogez@umontreal.ca.

REFERENCES

PubMed

