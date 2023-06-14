The following is a summary of “Magrolimab in Combination With Azacitidine in Patients With Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Final Results of a Phase Ib Study,” published in the May 2023 issue of Oncology by Sallman, et al.

The monoclonal antibody magrolimab inhibits cluster of differentiation 47; a don’t eat me signal overexpressed on cancer cells. Magrolimab’s cluster of differentiation 47 inhibition stimulates macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of tumor cells and works in concert with azacitidine to boost the production of eat-me signals in the tumor cells. For a study, researchers sought to present the final data from a phase Ib clinical trial investigating the use of magrolimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting cluster of differentiation 47, in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of previously untreated higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

According to the Revised International Prognostic Scoring System, the study enrolled 95 patients with intermediate-/high-/very high-risk MDS. Magrolimab was administered intravenously, with an initial priming dose of 1 mg/kg followed by a maintenance dose of 30 mg/kg once weekly or every two weeks. Azacitidine 75 mg/m2 was given intravenously or subcutaneously once daily on days 1-7 of a 28-day cycle. The study’s primary endpoints were safety/tolerability and the rate of complete remission (CR).

Among the enrolled patients, 27% had intermediate-risk, 52% had high-risk, and 21% had very high-risk MDS. Poor-risk cytogenetics was present in 62% of patients, and 26% had TP53 mutation. The most frequently observed treatment-emergent adverse effects were constipation (68%), thrombocytopenia (55%), and anemia (52%). The median change in hemoglobin from baseline to the first postdose assessment was -0.7 g/dL (range, -3.1 to +2.4). The CR and overall response rates were 33% and 75%, respectively. The median time to respond, duration of CR, overall response, and progression-free survival were 1.9, 11.1, 9.8, and 11.6 months, respectively. The median overall survival (OS) was not reached during the follow-up period of 17.1 months. The CR rate in patients with TP53 mutations was 40%, with a median OS of 16.3 months. Thirty-four patients (36%) underwent allogeneic stem-cell transplants, and the 2-year OS rate for this subgroup was 77%.

The combination of magrolimab and azacitidine demonstrated good tolerability and showed promising efficacy in patients with previously untreated higher-risk MDS, including those with TP53 mutations. The findings highlighted the potential of the treatment approach as a therapeutic option for this specific patient population.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.22.01794