Combining PD-1 Blockade & Lenalidomide: Novel Therapy for CAEBV Infection

The following is a summary of “PD-1 blockade and lenalidomide combination therapy for chronic active Epstein-Barr virus infection,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Clinical Microbiology and Infection by Song et al.

Chronic active Epstein-Barr virus infection (CAEBV) is a prototypical example of T- or NK-cell lymphoproliferative diseases associated with EBV. It is a disease with a dismal prognosis. Nearly all current therapies are ineffective except for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Researchers investigated the efficacy and tolerability of programmed death 1 (PD-1) blockade (Sintilimab) in combination with the immunomodulatory drug lenalidomide in a prospective, open-label, single-center study involving CAEBV patients. PD1 blockade 2mg/kg was administered intravenously every two weeks on day 1, and lenalidomide 5mg (age<18 years)/10mg (age ≥18 years) was administered orally once a day from day 1 to day 14.

As of November 15, 2020, there were 34 patients enrolled. As of the analysis cutoff date of February 1, 2021, 24 cases had completed at least three courses and were evaluated for efficacy. The aggregate response rate is 54.2% (13/24, 45.8% complete; 8.3% partial). Significantly fewer EBV-DNA copies were detected in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (P = 0.001). The proportion of lymphocytes containing CD8+T cells increased (P = 0.007). Compared to the non-response group, the Response group significantly increased the proportion of Effector Memory CD8+ T cells and cytokines of CTLs activation (IFN-, CD27, CD30, MIG, IP-10) following treatment.

The Non-Response group had a higher somatic mutational burden of copy number variation in the background, as revealed by whole-exome sequencing of peripheral blood and saliva samples. With a median follow-up period of 17.8 months, 22 of 24 patients were estimated to have a 91.3% chance of survival at one year. All 34 patients were evaluated for safety. Possible adverse drug reactions were reported in 17 (or 50%) patients. The combination of PD-1 blockade and lenalidomide was a productive and safe treatment for CAEBV patients. The significant therapeutic effect and the distinct differences between the response and non-response groups provide a potential predictive value for CAEBV treatment options.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1198743X23000393