Combining serum CDK1 with tumor markers for the diagnosis of small cell lung cancer.

Oct 14, 2024

Experts: Kexin Han,Yinyi Chen,Xinlu Sun,Lili Wen,Yang Wu,Simei Chen,Liping Wei,Jianlin Yu,Tingting Zeng,Lei Jiang,Liming Tan

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Kexin Han

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China.

    School of Public Health, Nanchang University, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China.

    Yinyi Chen

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China.

    Xinlu Sun

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China.

    School of Public Health, Nanchang University, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China.

    Lili Wen

    Laboratory, Department of Nanchang Ninth Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China.

    Yang Wu

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China.

    Simei Chen

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China.

    Liping Wei

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China.

    Jianlin Yu

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China.

    Tingting Zeng

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China.

    Lei Jiang

    Jiangxi Long March Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China.

    Liming Tan

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China. tanliming84029@126.com.

