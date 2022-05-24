MONDAY, May 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP) have an overlapping comorbidity profile with patients with psoriasis vulgaris, according to a study published online April 27 in JAMA Dermatology.

Dong Hyo Kim, M.D., from the Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea, and colleagues conducted a nationwide population-based cross-sectional study involving Korean patients diagnosed with PPP, psoriasis vulgaris, or pompholyx who visited a dermatologist between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2019, to examine the risks for comorbidities. The analyses included 37,399 patients with PPP, 332,279 with psoriasis vulgaris, and 365,415 with pompholyx.

The researchers found that after adjustment for demographic covariates, patients with PPP had significantly higher risks for developing psoriasis vulgaris, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, Graves disease, Crohn disease, and vitiligo compared with patients with pompholyx (adjusted odds ratios, 72.96, 8.06, 1.91, 1.33, 1.33, 1.25, 1.63, and 1.87, respectively). The risks for ankylosing spondylitis and Graves disease were significantly higher for patients with PPP versus those with psoriasis vulgaris (adjusted odds ratios, 1.37 and 1.40, respectively), while reduced risks were seen for psoriatic arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren syndrome, systemic sclerosis, vitiligo, and alopecia areata (adjusted odds ratios, 0.54, 0.67, 0.70, 0.29, 0.53, and 0.88, respectively).

“Further studies to explore the pathogenetic mechanisms of these comorbidities and elucidate their associations with PPP are warranted,” the authors write.

One author disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

