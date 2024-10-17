Comorbidity Risk Higher in Families of Patients With Cancer

Photo Credit: Cinefootage Visuals

Cancer diagnosis is associated with an increased risk for psychological illness and cardiovascular disease among relatives and spouses of patients, according to a study published in Cancer. Mouneeb M. Choudry, MD, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort analysis to examine the risk for psychological illness and cardiovascular disease in first degree relatives and spouses of patients with cancer compared to relatives of those without cancer. A total of 49,284 patients with cancer were identified, with 77,938 first degree relatives and spouses; 246,775 patients with 81,022 first degree relatives and spouses were in the control group. At 1 year after a family member’s cancer diagnosis, there was an increased risk for developing psychological illness and cardiovascular disease (HRs, 1.10 and 1.28). “As healthcare professionals, we should take a multidisciplinary approach to addressing the stress of a cancer diagnosis by helping mitigate financial toxicity, treatment burden, and emotional impact on both the patient and their family,” Dr. Choudry said in a statement.