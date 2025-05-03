Comorbidity Screening and Treatment Practices in LP

Photo Credit: tescka1

The following is a summary of “Lichen Planus: A Cross-Sectional Evaluation of US Dermatologists’ Comorbidity Screening and Management Patterns,” published in the April 2025 issue of Dermatology and Therapy by Vidal et al.

Lichen planus (LP) was identified as a chronic inflammatory dermatosis linked to autoimmune conditions, with no Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatments or established guidelines.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study examining dermatology practitioners’ approaches to comorbidity screening and treatment practices for LP.

They administered an institutional review board (IRB)-approved, anonymous survey to dermatology practitioners via the ODAC Conference listserv and collected the data on participant demographics, comorbidity screening approaches, and treatment strategies for LP.

The results showed that 406 respondents (17.4% response rate) participated. Hepatitis C virus was the most screened condition (91.0%) despite its low prevalence in LP. Screening rates for prevalent comorbidities like hypertension (10.1%), dyslipidemia (9.7%), depression (18.7%), and anxiety (17.3%) were low. Nearly one-third (32.5%) of respondents reported no screening for comorbid conditions. Topical corticosteroids were the most prescribed treatment (97.8%), followed by topical calcineurin inhibitors (67.7%) and intralesional corticosteroids (64.8%). Phototherapy and systemic treatments, including oral immunosuppressants and retinoids, were less frequently used despite strong evidence for their efficacy in LP management.

Investigators concluded that the data underlined gaps in comorbidity screening practices among dermatology practitioners managing LP, with significant underscreening for prevalent conditions and underutilization of systemic treatments for moderate to severe disease.

