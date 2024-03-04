Comparative Analysis of Saccadic Efficiency, Visual Speed, and Attention During Driving

The following is a summary of “Could driving help us to “see better”? A comparative assessment of saccadic efficiency, visual speed, and attention,” published in the February 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Gené-Sampedro et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare how drivers and non-drivers perform on the Adult Developmental Eye Movement with Distractors (ADEMd) and Useful Field of View (UFOV) tests.

They enlisted 120 individuals (with an average age of 50.90 ± 17.32 years) who were free of eye ailments for this cross-sectional descriptive study in a single session; participants completed a questionnaire on various details and then took the ADEMd and UFOV tests randomly, following protocols. The ADEMd, a visual-verbal test, gauges saccadic efficiency and visual attention. Brown-Forsythe (B–F) tests were conducted, followed by Games-Howell post-hoc adjustments, to evaluate intergroup variances. For further analysis, groups were categorized based on sex, age (young adults, adults, and older adults), and driver/non-driver status. Moreover, Spearman’s correlations were used to explore associations among dependent variables.

The results showed that drivers outperformed non-drivers in the ADEMd, but no significant differences were observed in the UFOV. Significant differences were noted among sexes and age groups. Notably, non-drivers’ age significantly correlated with poorer ADEMd performance (rho = .637 to .716), while this correlation was non-significant in drivers. Reading hours correlated significantly with better ADEMd performance in non-drivers (rho = − .291 to − .363) but not in drivers. Significant correlations between ADEMd and UFOV tests were only found in drivers (rho = .307 to .410).

They concluded that driving experience might be associated with better performance in the ADEMd test, but further causal studies are needed.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-024-03349-1