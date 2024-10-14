Comparative analysis of two double-plate fixation techniques for intercondylar fractures of the distal humerus.

This study was aimed to compare the clinical and radiographic outcomes of patients with intercondylar fractures of the humerus treated with orthogonal and parallel plating methods via precontoured plates. This was a retrospective comparative study conducted on 50 adult patients with intercondylar humerus fractures that were surgically treated over an eleven-year period. The patients were divided into two groups: Group A underwent internal fixation via parallel plating, whereas Group B received orthogonal plating. Clinical outcomes were evaluated via the Mayo Elbow Performance Score (MEPS), and the radiographic assessments included time to consolidation, pseudoarthrosis, malunion and hardware removal. Both groups presented similar demographic and preoperative characteristics. The functional outcomes assessed by the MEPS were not significantly different between the groups. Radiographically, comparable healing times and rates of complications, including pseudoarthrosis, malunion and hardware removal, were observed. The study findings suggest that both orthogonal and parallel plating methods yield comparable clinical and radiographic outcomes in the treatment of intercondylar humerus fractures. These results underscore the effectiveness of both techniques and emphasize the importance of further research to elucidate the optimal plating method for specific fracture patterns.© 2024. The Author(s).

