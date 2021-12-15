Avian H7N9 influenza viruses pose a possible pandemic hazard to global public health and have resulted in severe illness and high fatality rates in humans. A number of H7N9 vaccine clinical studies have concluded. To evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of H7N9 vaccinations, meta-analyses must be conducted.

Database searches were undertaken using predefined selection criteria in PubMed, the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, the World Health Organization’s International Clinical Trials Registry Platform, ClinicalTrials.gov, and other databases.

High dosage formulations of non-adjuvanted H7N9 vaccinations caused modest immunogenicity while increasing the risk of local and systemic side effects. For adjuvanted H7N9 vaccines, on the one hand, ISCOMATRIX, MF59, AS03, and aluminum adjuvants applied in H7N9 vaccines could effectively improve immune responses, and non-aluminum adjuvants had superior performance in saving vaccine dose; on the other hand, among these adjuvants applied in H7N9 vaccines, aluminum adjuvant had the advantages of safety.

At the moment, H7N9 influenza vaccinations with adjuvant may be the best accessible alternative in the event of an influenza pandemic.

Reference:www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2018.1515454