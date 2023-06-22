The following is a summary of “Evaluation of Standard Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology, Modified Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology, and Immunotherapy Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology in Newly Diagnosed and Recurrent Glioblastoma,” published in the June 2023 issue of Oncology by Youssef, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to compare the performance of the Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology (RANO) criteria with modified RANO (mRANO) and immunotherapy RANO (iRANO) criteria in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (nGBM) and recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). The goal was to evaluate the criteria and provide insights for developing the planned RANO 2.0 update.

Blinded readers evaluated tumor measurements and fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (FLAIR) sequences to determine disease progression using RANO, mRANO, iRANO, and other response assessment criteria. Spearman’s correlations between progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were calculated.

The study included 526 cases of nGBM and 580 cases of rGBM. Spearman’s correlations were similar between RANO and mRANO in both nGBM (0.69 [95% CI, 0.62 to 0.75] vs. 0.67 [95% CI, 0.60 to 0.73]) and rGBM (0.48 [95% CI, 0.40 to 0.55] vs. 0.50 [95% CI, 0.42 to 0.57]). In nGBM, requiring a confirmation scan within 12 weeks of completing radiotherapy for determining progression showed improved correlations. Using the post-radiation MRI as the baseline scan was associated with better correlation compared to using the pre-radiation MRI (0.67 [95% CI, 0.60 to 0.73] vs. 0.53 [95% CI, 0.42 to 0.62]). Evaluation of FLAIR sequences did not enhance the correlation. Spearman’s correlations were similar among patients who received immunotherapy among RANO, mRANO, and iRANO.

RANO and mRANO criteria demonstrated similar correlations between PFS and OS. Confirmation scans within 12 weeks of completing radiotherapy were beneficial in nGBM, and using the post-radiation MRI as the baseline scan showed a favorable trend in nGBM. Evaluation of FLAIR sequences did not provide additional benefit. In patients who received immune checkpoint inhibitors, the iRANO criteria did not significantly improve the assessment.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.22.01579