SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Comparing 8-Week vs 12-Week Pulmonary Rehabilitation in COPD

Sep 12, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Bishop J, et al. Effect of pulmonary rehabilitation duration on exercise capacity and health-related quality of life in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (PuRe Duration Trial): A randomized controlled equivalence trial. Respirology. Published online September 3, 2024. doi:10.1111/resp.14820

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Sydney School of Health Sciences
    Faculty of Medicine and Health
    The University of Sydney
    New South Wales, Australia

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU