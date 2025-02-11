Comparing Antibiotic Doses for Cystitis

Photo Credit: RyanKing999

Lower frequency doses of cephalexin showed similar efficacy in patients with cystitis, according to a small, observational study published in The Journal of Urgent Care Medicine. The study was conducted from November 2023 to February 2024 and included 137 patients with cystitis discharged from an emergency department (ED) and urgent care (UC) center. A total of 47 patients were included in the demographic and healthcare utilization analysis, with 36 receiving cephalexin 500 mg every 12 hours (q12h) and 11 receiving 500 mg every 6 hours (q6h). Fifteen patients completed a telephone survey assessing clinical cure, adherence, and healthcare utilization. Median ages for the q6h and q12h groups were 56 (range, 52–61) and 36 (range, 22–55.5) years, respectively. All patients achieved a clinical cure. One patient in the q12h group and two in the q6h group returned to a healthcare facility within 14 days (P=0.13). AEs, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, were similar between groups.