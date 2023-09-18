Comparing CellaVision and Sysmex-XN9000 Advanced RBC Software for Anisocytosis Analysis

The following is a summary of “Correlation of Sysmex-XN9000 and CellaVision Advanced RBC software on anisocytosis,” published in the August 2023 issue of Hematology by Jing et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the consistency of Sysmex-XN9000 and CellaVisionDI-60 in measuring erythrocyte volume parameters.

They analyzed 500 blood samples of volunteers using Sysmex-XN9000 and CellaVision-DI60. All parameters, including sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value, negative predictive value, false positive rate, and false negative rate, were evaluated for consistency.

The results revealed a significant statistical difference between the RBC parameters of the macrocytic and microcytic groups when compared to the standard RBC group. ROC curve analysis determined optimal cutoff values of 4.1% for microcytic and 5.7% for macrocytic effects on MCV. The best anisocytosis cutoff value was 15.0%. The correlation coefficient between anisocytosis and red blood cell distribution width (RDW-CV) was 0.756. Anisocytosis exhibited high sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value, and coincidence rate, with a 10.0% false negative rate and a 7.4% false positive rate.

Investigators concluded that the two instruments have good accuracy and consistency in measuring the degree of heterogeneity of erythrocyte volume parameters, and CellaVision-DI60 is suggested to be combined with XN-9000 for comprehensive judgment.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2248433