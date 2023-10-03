Comparing Diagnostic Yield: CryoEBUS Vs. EBUS-TBNA for Mediastinal Lymph Node Involvement

The following is a summary of “Is the diagnostic yield of mediastinal lymph node cryobiopsy (cryoEBUS) better for diagnosing mediastinal node involvement compared to endobronchial ultrasound-guided transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA)? A systematic review,” published in the NOVEMBER 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Botana-Rial, et al.

New diagnostic tools like cryobiopsy of mediastinal lymph nodes (cryoEBUS) have been developed to enhance the diagnostic capabilities of endobronchial ultrasound-guided transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA). Existing literature suggested that the innovative procedure may offer greater diagnostic utility than conventional EBUS-TBNA.

For a study, researchers conducted a systematic analysis and meta-analysis to assess the diagnostic yield and safety of cryobiopsy for hilar and mediastinal lymph node pathologies compared to EBUS-TBNA.

The review incorporated seven studies with 555 patients, of which 365 (65.7%) had malignant lymph node involvement as the underlying cause. CryoEBUS demonstrated an overall higher diagnostic utility when compared to EBUS-TBNA (92% vs. 80%). However, when the results were categorized based on the specific etiologies of the lymph node pathologies, cryoEBUS proved particularly useful for lymphomas or non-pulmonary carcinomas (83% vs. 42%) and benign cases (87% vs. 60.1%), with no significant differences found in cases of lung cancer. In lymphoma cases, cryoEBUS achieved a diagnostic rate of 87%, compared to just 12% for EBUS-TBNA, and it also facilitated the characterization of all lymphoma subtypes. Furthermore, genetic studies and immunohistochemical determination of PD-L1 were possible in nearly all samples obtained via cryoEBUS (97%), whereas this was achievable in only 79% of samples obtained through EBUS-TBNA. The most common complication reported was minor bleeding, described in up to 85% of cases in certain series.

CryoEBUS holds promise as a valuable addition to the diagnostic algorithm for mediastinal and hilar pathologies. While cryoEBUS did not significantly enhance lung cancer diagnosis compared to EBUS-TBNA, it yielded significantly better results for patients with benign pathologies and other tumor types, including lymphomas. Moreover, samples obtained via cryoEBUS provided clearer definitions of lymphoma histological subtypes and enabled comprehensive molecular characterization in lung cancer cases. The technique demonstrated safety, with no reports of severe complications following the procedure.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00277-9/fulltext