Comparing Esketamine and Placebo Effects on time to Remission in Acute Suicidal Major Depressive Disorder

The following is a summary of “Esketamine versus placebo on time to remission in major depressive disorder with acute suicidality,” published in the August 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Fu et al.

Esketamine (ESK) nasal spray with oral antidepressant therapy is considered an effective treatment for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) with acute suicidal behavior. Researchers performed a retrospective study to determine the effectiveness of adding ESK to standard treatment in helping adults with MDD and active suicidal thoughts achieve and maintain remission from their symptoms.



The study investigated the data from ASPIRE I and II studies (N=451) to analyze how adults responded to treatment. They defined remission as Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score ≤ 12 at any given visit and consistent remission low depression scores at two visits in a row. The study analyzed combined outcomes that include the Clinical Global Impression-Severity of Suicidality-revised version[CGI-SS-r] ≤ 1 (i.e., not suicidal/questionably suicidal) and definitions of remission and consistent remission (characterized by a MADRS total score of ≤12).



In the ESK + SOC group, median times to achieve MDD remission and consistent remission were notably less than + SOC group PBO + SOC (15 versus 23 [p = 0.005] and 23 days vs. 50 days [p = 0.007], respectively). By Day 25, a higher percentage of ESK + SOC patients reached remission and consistent remission (65.2% vs. 55.5% and 54.2% vs. 39.8%, respectively). Similar findings were observed for both remission definitions using the combined outcome. During the double-blind treatment phase, the ESK + SOC group had a significantly high median percent of days in remission (27.1% or 5 days) compared to PBO + SOC (8.3% or 2 days; p = 0.006), and this difference persisted during follow-up.



The study demonstrated that ESK + SOC treatment showed quicker remission, higher remission rates, and a high percentage of days in remission, highlighting its clinical benefits for adults with MDD and suicidality.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-023-05017-y