Comparing Journal Club Formats for Better Research Evaluation

The following is a summary of “Education Research: A Mixed-Methods Analysis of Journal Club Formats to Enhance Evidence-Based Practice Through Social Cognitive Learning Theory,” published in the February 2025 issue of Neurology Education by A. Fu et al.

Residents need strong evidence-based practice skills. Social cognitive learning theory (SCLT) may improve journal club formats for better research evaluation.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study using a mixed-methods design and SCLT framework to compare 2 journal club formats for teaching methodology and clinical application.

They conducted 4 alternating journal clubs: 2 active learning and 2 traditional. They compared resident performance on presession and postsession assessments using a linear mixed-effects model with fixed effects for test type and pretest score. They explored neurology resident experiences through SCLT, observed sessions ethnographically, and conducted semistructured one-on-one interviews. They mixed data during interview analysis.

The results showed significant increases in total (18.03%, SD = 6.9, P = 0.028) and clinical application (48.40%, SD = 6.6, P < 0.0001) scores with the active learning format but no difference in methodology scores (5.84%, SD = 11.8, P = 0.63). Observations noted more retention, reproduction, and motivation in active learning sessions. Interviews identified 4 themes: preparation burden, clinical relevance, preference for discussion, and faculty expertise.

Investigators highlighted the strengths and disadvantages of a discussion-based journal club. They suggested a “no-prep” approach and a stronger faculty facilitator role to optimize evidence-based practice teaching.

Source: neurology.org/doi/10.1212/NE9.0000000000200195