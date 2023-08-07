Comparing Maternal and Obstetrical Complications after Fetal Surgery for Open NTDs: A Systematic Classification of Two Methods

The following is a summary of “Systematic classification and comparison of maternal and obstetrical complications following 2 different methods of fetal surgery for the repair of open neural tube defects,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Krispin, et al.

In-utero repair of open neural tube defects (NTDs) has improved outcomes for affected infants. Two approaches are commonly used: open hysterotomy and laparotomy-assisted fetoscopic repair (hybrid)—the hybrid approach aims to reduce hysterotomy-related complications while providing similar neurologic benefits. For a study, researchers sought to analyze maternal and fetal complications of in-utero NTD repair using the Clavien-Dindo classification and compare outcomes between the hybrid and open approaches.

A retrospective cohort study was conducted at a single center from September 2011 to July 2021. Patients meeting the Management of Myelomeningocele Study criteria and undergoing hybrid or open fetal surgery were included. Maternal complications were classified using a unique adaptation of the Clavien-Dindo scoring system, allowing for a specific complication index for fetal surgery. The primary fetal outcome was gestational age at delivery, categorized as per World Health Organization definitions of preterm delivery.

A total of 146 fetuses with open NTDs underwent in-utero repair during the study period. Among them, 102 had hybrid fetoscopic repair, and 44 had open hysterotomy repair. The hybrid group had higher gestational age at surgery (25.1 vs. 24.8 weeks; P = 0.004) and lower maternal body mass index (25.4 vs. 27.1 kg/m2; P = 0.02) compared to the open group. The duration of hybrid fetoscopic surgery was significantly longer (250 vs. 164 minutes; P < 0.001). The hybrid group had a significantly lower Clavien-Dindo Grade III complication rate (4.9% vs. 43.2%; P < 0.001) and overall comprehensive maternal complication index (8.7 vs. 22.6; P = 0.021). Gestational age at delivery was higher in the hybrid group (38.1 vs. 35.8 weeks; P < 0.001), and this difference persisted when analyzed using World Health Organization definitions of preterm delivery.

Adapting the Clavien-Dindo classification to assess maternal complications in in-utero NTD repair provided a standardized method for objectively comparing fetal surgical approaches. The hybrid approach showed lower rates of maternal adverse events and later gestational age at delivery compared to the open approach, making it a promising alternative for improved outcomes.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(22)02603-5/fulltext