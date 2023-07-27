Comparing Nail Psoriasis Treatment: Fractional CO2 Laser Alone Vs. Laser Plus Betamethasone/Calcipotriol Ointment

The following is a summary of “Fractional CO2 Laser versus Fractional CO2 Laser Plus Betamethasone/Calcipotriol Ointment in the Treatment of Nail Psoriasis,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Dermatologic Surgery by Sharkawy et al.

Nail psoriasis significantly deleteriously impacts the patient’s physical and mental health. Treatment is frequently unsatisfactory due to the drug’s inability to penetrate the nail. This study aims to compare the efficacy of fractional CO 2 laser monotherapy versus fractional CO 2 laser combined with calcipotriol/betamethasone ointment in the treatment of nail psoriasis. This research recruited thirty patients with nail psoriasis with at least two affected fingernails.

Target NAPSI (tNAPSI) score was determined at the beginning of the study and three months after the final laser treatment. Each patient’s affected fingernail received six fractional CO 2 laser treatments at 4-week intervals. In addition to the six fractional CO 2 laser treatments, topical betamethasone/calcipotriol ointment was applied once daily to each patient’s second afflicted fingernail.

The nail matrix, bed, and tNAPSI scores improved significantly in the monotherapy group. The combined therapy group showed a statistically significant improvement in nail bed and tNAPSI scores but not in nail matrix scores. There was no statistically significant difference between the two groups investigated. The fractional CO 2 laser is a promising and effective new treatment for nail psoriasis.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/Abstract/2023/06000/Fractional_CO2_Laser_versus_Fractional_CO2_Laser.6.aspx