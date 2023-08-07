Comparing Once-Weekly Insulin Icodec with Once-Daily Insulin Degludec for Type 2 Diabetes with Basal Insulin Treatment

The following is a summary of “Switching to once-weekly insulin icodec versus once-daily insulin degludec in individuals with basal insulin-treated type 2 diabetes (ONWARDS 2): a phase 3a, randomized, open-label, multicentre, treat-to-target trial,” published in the June 2023 issue of Diabetes and Endocrinology by Philis-Tsimikas et al.

Insulin icodec (icodec) is a basal insulin currently being developed. ONWARDS 2 evaluated the efficacy and safety of once-weekly icodec versus once-daily insulin degludec (degludec) in patients with type 2 diabetes treated with basal insulin.

About 71 sites in nine countries participated in this randomized, open-label, active-controlled, multicentre, treat-to-target phase 3a trial. Once-weekly icodec or once-daily degludec were randomly assigned (1:1) to participants with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled by once-daily or twice-daily basal insulin, with or without non-insulin glucose-lowering agents. The primary outcome was the change in HbA 1c from baseline to week 26; the non-inferiority margin for icodec versus degludec was 0.3 percentage points. Patient-reported and safety outcomes (hypoglycemic episodes and adverse events) were also evaluated. The primary effect was evaluated in all randomly assigned participants; safety outcomes were assessed descriptively in all randomly assigned participants who received at least one dose of the trial product, and statistical analyses were performed on all randomly assigned participants.

About 635 participants were screened between March 5 and July 19, 2021; 109 were ineligible or withdrew, and 526 were randomly assigned to icodec (n=263) or degludec (n=263). From a mean baseline of 8.17% (icodec; 65.8 mmol/mol) and 8.10% (degludec; 65.0 mmol/mol), HbA 1c was reduced more by icodec than by degludec by week 26 (7.20% vs 7.42% [55.2 vs 57.6 mmol/mol, respectively]). This corresponds to an estimated treatment difference (ETD) of -0.22 percentage points (95% CI: -0.37 to -0.08) or -2.4 mmol/mol (95% CI: -4.1 to -0.8), indicating non-inferiority (P<0.0001) and superiority (P=0.0028). The estimated mean change in body weight between baseline and week 26 was +1.40 kg for icodec and -0.30 kg for degludec (ETD 1.70 [95% CI 0.76 to 2.63]). Overall rates of combined level 2 or level 3 hypoglycemia were less than one event per patient-year of exposure for both groups (0.73 [icodec] vs. 0.27 [degludec]; estimated rate ratio 1.93 [95% CI 0.93 to 4.02]). About 161 (61%) of 262 participants who received icodec and 134 (51%) of 263 participants who received degludec experienced an adverse event; 22 (8%) and 16 (6%) participants, respectively, experienced a severe adverse event. One significant adverse event (degludec) was evaluated as potentially treatment-related. In this study, no new safety concerns were identified between icodec and degludec.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213858723000931