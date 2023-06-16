The following is a summary of “Phase III Randomized Non-Inferiority Study of OSS Versus PEG + Electrolyte Colonoscopy Preparation in Adolescents,” published in the May 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Socha, et al.

Before the pediatric colonoscopy, various protocols and preparations were used for bowel cleansing. However, only a few of these approaches are supported by scientific evidence. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and patient preference of oral sulfate solution (OSS) at 75% of the adult dose compared to polyethylene glycol (PEG)-electrolyte solution in adolescents undergoing diagnostic colonoscopy.

The phase III study was a randomized, evaluator-blinded, non-inferiority trial conducted in adolescents aged 12-17. OSS and PEG were administered twice the day before the colonoscopy. The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients with successful overall preparation (assessed using a 4-point scale). Secondary endpoints included overall and segmental bowel cleansing assessed by the Boston Bowel Preparation Scale (BBPS), completion rate of colonoscopies, duration of the examination, time to cecal intubation, need for nasogastric tubes (NGTs), adverse events (AEs), and acceptability.

Successful bowel cleansing was achieved in 71.4% of patients receiving OSS and 79.0% of patients receiving PEG [adjusted difference -7.61 (95% CI, -18.45 to 3.24); P = 0.0907], indicating that non-inferiority of OSS to PEG was not demonstrated. The segmental BBPS scores for the left and transverse colon were similar between the two treatment groups, but the right colon had better scores with PEG compared to OSS [2.2 (95% CI, 2.0-2.4) vs. 1.9 (95% CI, 1.7-2.1); P = 0.0015]. Fewer OSS patients required NGT placement to ingest the entire solution [9/125 (7.2%)] compared to PEG patients [36/116 (31.0%); P < 0.0001]. Treatment acceptability was significantly higher with OSS than with PEG (P < 0.0001).

The duration of the examination, the completion rate of colonoscopies, and the time to cecal intubation were similar between the two preparations. Gastrointestinal AEs, including nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and distension, were similar in both groups, but more patients receiving PEG experienced AEs assessed as incapacitating.

Although non-inferiority of OSS to PEG was not demonstrated in terms of overall bowel preparation, OSS was associated with a lower requirement for NGT placement, better acceptability, and a lower frequency of severe AEs compared to PEG in adolescents undergoing diagnostic colonoscopy.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Fulltext/2023/05000/Phase_III_Randomized_Non_Inferiority_Study_of_OSS.17.aspx