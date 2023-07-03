The following is a summary of “Outcomes for Standardized Home and Hospital-Based Infusions of Infliximab for Children With Inflammatory Bowel Disease,” published in the June 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Gupta, et al.

Infliximab is a commonly used treatment for pediatric inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), traditionally administered in hospitals. However, there is a growing trend towards utilizing home infusions (HI) due to insurance mandates, convenience, and time savings. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate adverse outcomes (AOs) associated with infliximab infusions in children with IBD receiving HI compared to those receiving infusions at a hospital-based center.

A retrospective matching process was conducted for children receiving HI between September 2016 and September 2018. The matching was based on age, race, ethnicity, sex, and disease type, creating a cohort of children receiving infliximab at a hospital-based center. Survival analysis assessed the hazard ratio for AOs in the HI cohort compared to the hospital-infused cohort over 2 years. AOs were defined as discontinuation of therapy for clinically relevant reasons, IBD-related hospitalizations, and emergency department visits.

A total of 102 children (51 pairs) were included in the study, with a majority being male (63%), White (91%), and diagnosed with Crohn’s disease (92%). Disease characteristics, including location, behavior, growth status, and severity, were similar between the two cohorts. The proportion of patients with quiescent disease increased from 3% to 93% after two years, with no significant differences between the cohorts. At baseline, most HI patients (94%) and controls (88%) received standard maintenance therapy of 5 mg/kg every eight weeks. Within 2 years, only 19% of the HI cohort remained on the initial dosing regimen, while the rest required dose escalation or interval adjustment. The HI cohort had fewer laboratory tests conducted than the hospital-based cohort (P < 0.001). Still, the two groups had no significant differences in laboratory values, number of clinic visits, or frequency of AOs.

The study findings suggested that home infusions of infliximab in pediatric patients with IBD may be as effective as hospital-based infusions regarding drug durability, the occurrence of AOs, and laboratory values. The results indicated that a standardized care approach could be employed for home infusions, supporting the feasibility and effectiveness of this treatment option.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2023/06000/Outcomes_for_Standardized_Home_and_Hospital_Based.15.aspx