Comparing Postoperative Inflammation in MPCPC and CWCPC

The following is a summary of “Inflammation and patient satisfaction in micropulse versus continuous wave transscleral cyclophotocoagulation,” published in the April 2025 issue of British Journal of Ophthalmology by Keidel et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine whether micropulse transscleral cyclophotocoagulation (MPCPC) led to less postoperative inflammation and improved tolerance compared to continuous wave cyclophotocoagulation (CWCPC).

They enrolled participants at Ludwig Maximilians University Munich between January 2020 and July 2023. A laser flare meter was used to assess anterior chamber flare (ACF) in all individuals. Central macular thickness (CMT) was evaluated through optical coherence tomography. Pain perception and QoL were calculated using the Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) and the Glaucoma Activity Limitation 9 questionnaire.

The results showed that 60 eyes from 60 individuals were included, with 30 in the MPCPC group and 30 in the CWCPC group. The ACF was significantly higher following CWCPC at day 1 (P =0.004) and week 1 (P =0.000), but no significant differences were observed at week 6 (P =0.270) or month 3 (P =0.610). The week 1 ACF increase was not significantly associated with the final intraocular pressure (IOP) reduction (P =0.465). The CMT increased more in the CWCPC group [165.5 (15–354) µm] compared to the MPCPC group [55.8 (24–141) µm]. The VAS and QoL scores showed no significant group differences.

Investigators concluded that CWCPC led to greater early postoperative ACF than MPCPC, with no link to final IOP, and both treatments were similarly tolerated regarding pain and QoL, though CWCPC was associated with increased inflammatory macular oedema.

Source: bjo.bmj.com/content/early/2025/04/17/bjo-2024-326773