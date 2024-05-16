Frozen-Thawed High-Quality Single Blastocyst Transfers Yield Comparable Pregnancy Outcomes Across Age Groups

Photo Credit: Design Cells

The following is a summary of “Comparison of pregnancy outcomes among patients of different ages who underwent frozen-thawed high-quality single blastocyst transfer,” published in the April 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Chen et al.

This study aimed to assess the viability of employing frozen-thawed high-quality single blastocyst transfer across varying age groups of women. A cohort of 1,279 participants was categorized into four age brackets: 38-40 years (n = 147), 35-37 years (n = 164), 30-34 years (n = 483), and < 30 years (n = 485). Comparative analyses were conducted regarding baseline characteristics and pregnancy and neonatal outcomes.

Our findings are significant, revealing a notable discrepancy in clinical pregnancy and live birth rates across age groups. The 38-40-year-old group exhibited significantly lower rates than the 30-34-year-old and < 30-year-old groups (all P < 0.001). However, the 35-37-year-old group displayed comparable outcomes to the other age brackets in these parameters (all P > 0.05). Importantly, no significant variations were observed in rates of biochemical pregnancy, miscarriage, or obstetric and neonatal complications across the age groups (all P > 0.05). Our multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed that while the 35-37-year-old group did not present associations with adverse outcomes, being 38–40 years old posed a heightened risk for non-live births and adverse pregnancy outcomes. Notably, post hoc power analysis confirmed the study’s robustness in detecting meaningful distinctions.

While our study suggests that frozen-thawed high-quality single blastocyst transfer can yield comparable pregnancy outcomes for women aged 35–37 years as younger counterparts, it also underscores the need for further research. Prospective randomized controlled trials with expanded cohorts are warranted to affirm the efficacy and safety of this approach, ensuring that our understanding of reproductive medicine continues to evolve.

Source: bmcpregnancychildbirth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12884-024-06451-w