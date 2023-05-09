The following is a summary of the “Reliability of three versus five saliva sampling times for assessing the cortisol awakening response,” published in the January 2023 issue of Psychoneuroendocrinology by Nasser, et al.

The rapid rise in cortisol secretion within the first 60 minutes of waking is known as the cortisol awakening response (CAR). As a quick recap of the CAR, the area under the cortisol curve above the awakening cortisol value (AUC i ) is a commonly measured biomarker. The AUC i is estimated by collecting a series of saliva samples at regular intervals (in this case, 5 samples at 15-minute intervals) beginning shortly after waking. While shorter sampling times might increase participant compliance and decrease operational costs, little empirical work has been conducted to investigate this possibility.

Using a sizable dataset of healthy and case individuals (total n = 537), this study compared the reliability and validity of using 3-sample AUC i versus 5-sample AUC i , i.e., systematic and random fluctuations. They demonstrated that the optimal timing of three samples was between 0 and 60 minutes. Furthermore, the median difference in AUC i was 8 nmol*h/L, and the interquartile range was 65 nmol*h/L among healthy individuals and 12 nmol*h/L, and 78 nmol*h/L among case individuals, respectively.

After that, they re-analyzed three previously-published association studies to verify the 3-sample AUC i . When comparing 3-sample AUC i to 5-sample AUC i , they found similar p-values but smaller effect sizes and standard errors. The AUC measure of the CAR, based on 3 samples collected at 0-30-60 min after awakening, provides reliable results in association studies, as shown by our data, despite a less precise estimation of the AUC i itself.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306453022002918