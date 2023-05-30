The following is a summary of “Clinical Effectiveness and Cost-Effectiveness of Supported Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy Self-help Compared With Supported Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Self-help for Adults Experiencing Depression: The Low-Intensity Guided Help Through Mindfulness (LIGHTMind) Randomized Clinical Trial,” published in the March 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Strauss, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to compare the efficacy of practitioner-supported mindfulness-based cognitive therapy self-help (MBCT-SH) with that of practitioner-supported cognitive behavioral therapy self-help (CBT-SH) in reducing depressive symptom severity at 16 weeks post-randomization among adults with mild to moderate depression.

Additionally, they aimed to evaluate whether practitioner-supported MBCT-SH was cost-effective compared to practitioner-supported CBT-SH. To achieve this, they utilized a participant- and assessor-blinded superiority randomized clinical trial design with 1:1 automated online allocation stratified by center and depression severity. The trial was conducted in 10 publicly funded psychological therapy services in England under the Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) program. The recruitment period was from November 24, 2017, to January 31, 2020, and out of 600 clients assessed for eligibility, 410 were enrolled. All participants were diagnosed with mild to moderate depression. Data analysis was conducted from January to October 2021. Participants were given an MBCT-SH or CBT-SH workbook and offered six support sessions with a trained practitioner. The primary outcome measure, as pre-registered, was the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) score at 16 weeks post-randomization. The primary analysis was intention-to-treat with treatment arms masked.

A total of 410 individuals were enrolled in the assessor- and participant-blinded superiority randomized clinical trial, of which 255 (62.2%) were female, and the median (IQR) age was 32 (25-45) years. The participants were randomized to receive either practitioner-supported MBCT-SH or practitioner-supported CBT-SH, and they were offered 6 support sessions with a trained practitioner and a self-help workbook. At 16 weeks post-randomization, practitioner-supported MBCT-SH (n = 204; mean [SD] PHQ-9 score, 7.2 [4.8]) was found to be more effective than practitioner-supported CBT-SH (n = 206; mean [SD] PHQ-9 score, 8.6 [5.5]) in reducing depression symptom severity, with a between-group difference of −1.5 PHQ-9 points (95% CI, −2.6 to −0.4; P = .009; d = −0.36). The probability of MBCT-SH being cost-effective compared with CBT-SH exceeded 95%. Although between-group effects on secondary outcomes were mostly nonsignificant, they were in the hypothesized direction. Only three serious adverse events were reported, all deemed not study-related.

The findings indicated that practitioner-supported MBCT-SH was superior to practitioner-supported CBT-SH in treating mild to moderate depression regarding clinical effectiveness and cost-effectiveness. Thus, the study suggested that adults in primary care services should be routinely offered MBCT-SH for mild to moderate depression.

Source: jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/2802550