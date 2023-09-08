Comparing the Effectiveness of SHRM in Patients Treated with Aflibercept Vs. Brolucizumab in the HAWK and HARRIER

The following is a summary of “Comparative assessment of subretinal hyper-reflective material in patients treated with brolucizumab versus aflibercept in HAWK and HARRIER ,” published in the September 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Sadda et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate the efficacy and safety of brolucizumab 6 mg and aflibercept 2 mg in reducing subretinal hyper-reflective material (SHRM) thickness in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) by conducting a post hoc analysis of the phase III HAWK and HARRIER studies.

They analyzed optical coherence tomography images from 700 subjects in the brolucizumab arm and 696 in the aflibercept arm to determine the maximum SHRM thickness across the macula over 96 weeks. A pooled treatment-agnostic analysis assessed the impact of week 12 SHRM thickness and SHRM thickness variability on best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) through week 96.

The results showed that Brolucizumab exhibited greater (%) reductions in SHRM thickness compared to aflibercept (week 96: 54.4% vs. 47.6%, respectively) and in matched subgroups with disease activity at week 16 (week 96: 51.6% vs. 33.8%, respectively). In eyes with lower SHRM measurements at week 12, mean BCVA gains from baseline were greater at week 96 (<200 µm, +6.47 Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study letters; ≥200 µm, +3.10 letters). Eyes with the lowest SHRM thickness variability from week 12 to week 96 exhibited the most significant mean BCVA gains from baseline (week 96: <12 µm, +7.42 letters; >71 µm, −2.95 letters).

Investigators concluded that brolucizumab was associated with greater reductions in SHRM thickness and better visual outcomes than aflibercept in patients with nAMD.

Source: bjo.bmj.com/content/early/2023/09/05/bjo-2023-323577