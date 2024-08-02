SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Comparing the Efficacy of HIIT Versus MICT for Obesity

Aug 01, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Song X, et al. Comparative effects of high-intensity interval training and moderate-intensity continuous training on weight and metabolic health in college students with obesity. Sci Rep. 2024;14:16558. doi:10.1038/s41598-024-67331-z

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement