Comparing the Impact of Protein Delivery Levels in Critical Illness: Updated Review & Meta-analysis

The following is a summary of “Effects of higher versus lower protein delivery in critically ill patients: an updated systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials with trial sequential analysis,” published in the January 2024 issue of Critical Care by Lee et al.

In a recent multicenter trial, no significant difference in clinical outcomes was observed between higher and lower protein delivery in critically ill patients, yet a potential increase in mortality rates was identified among those with acute kidney injury (AKI) receiving higher protein intake. Given these concerning findings, an updated systematic review and meta-analysis were conducted to provide crucial insights for clinical practice.

The researchers systematically searched personal files, citations, and three databases until 29-5-2023, identifying randomized controlled trials (RCTs) involving critically ill adult patients. These trials compared higher versus lower protein delivery with similar energy intake between groups and reported clinical and patient-centered outcomes. Random-effect meta-analyses and trial sequential analyses (TSA) were performed to mitigate type-1 and type-2 errors. Subgroup analyses explored studies with or without early physical rehabilitation intervention and compared AKI versus non-AKI patients.

Twenty-three RCTs (n = 3,303) were included, revealing protein delivery of 1.49 ± 0.48 vs. 0.92 ± 0.30 g/kg/d. Higher protein delivery didn’t correlate with overall mortality (risk ratio [RR]: 0.99, 95% CI 0.88–1.11; I2 = 0%; 21 studies; low certainty) or other clinical outcomes. In a small subset (2 studies), higher protein combined with early physical rehabilitation showed a potential trend towards improved self-reported quality-of-life physical function measurements at day 90 (standardized mean difference 0.40, 95% CI − 0.04 to 0.84; I2 = 30%). Conversely, in the AKI subgroup, higher protein delivery significantly increased mortality (RR 1.42, 95% CI 1.11–1.82; I2 = 0%; 3 studies confirmed by TSA with high certainty, and the number needed to harm is 7). Moreover, higher protein delivery notably increased serum urea (mean difference 2.31 mmol/L, 95% CI 1.64–2.97; I2 = 0%; 7 studies).

While higher protein intake doesn’t seem to affect general clinical outcomes in critically ill patients, it might elevate mortality rates among those with AKI. Further exploration of combined early physical rehabilitation in non-AKI patients is warranted.

Source: ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13054-023-04783-1