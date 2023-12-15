Comparing the Pros and Cons of Lymphadenectomy in Intermediate-Risk Prostate Cancer: An Evaluation of Five Nomograms

The following is a summary of “Benefit and harm of lymphadenectomy in intermediate risk prostate cancer: comparison of five nomograms,” published in the November 2023 issue of Urology by Lodeta, et al.

Pelvic lymph node dissection (PLND) is the preferred way to find nodal spread of prostate cancer (PCa), even though it can cause significant problems. For a study, researchers sought to determine if regular PLND helps or hurts PCa patients with moderate risk and to compare how well five different nomograms can predict lymph node invasion (LNI).

They looked back at all of the PCa patients who had an open radical prostatectomy (RP) with bilateral PLND at their hospital between January 2017 and December 2019. These patients had a moderate chance of biochemical return. The numbers from Partin, 2012-Briganti, 2018-Briganti, Cagiannos, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) were found. To find the best baseline values for comparing accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, and the area under the receiver-operating curve (AUC) were found. Then, the studies were redone, and the results were compared. To find out what the pros and cons of PLND are, the relative risk (RR) and number needed to treat (NNT) with LNI and problems were found.

309 issues in all. The average age was 62.2 years, and the average PSA level was 7.2 ng/mL. Of those patients, 18 (5.8%) had LNI, and 88 (28.5%) had a Clavien-Dindo grade 3–5 incident. The AUC for 2013-Briganti was 0.729 for MSKCC, 0.660 for 2018-Briganti it was 0.521 for Cagiannos it was 0.486, and for Partin it was 0.424. Finding a statistically significant difference between pairwise AUC comparisons based on default and newly set limit values was impossible. Partin and Cagiannos had the lowest NNT when the usual cutoff was 5% or less. There was no difference in the risk of major problems between nomograms for readings higher or lower than the minimum.

The MSKCC, 2018-Briganti, Cagiannos, and Partin nomograms were not significantly better than the 2012-Briganti nomogram at identifying LNI in PCa patients with a moderate risk. These people shouldn’t get routine PLND because of how often and badly problems happen.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-023-01362-y