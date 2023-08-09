Comparing UTSG and SBEG Treatments for Resistant Stable Vitiligo: A Self-Controlled Study

The following is a summary of “Ultrathin Skin Grafting Versus Suction Blister Epidermal Grafting in the Treatment of Resistant Stable Vitiligo: A Self-Controlled Comparative Study,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Dermatologic Surgery by Ding et al.

Each surgical treatment for resistant, stable vitiligo has advantages and disadvantages. This study aimed to compare the efficacy and safety of ultrathin skin grafting (UTSG) and suction blister epidermal grafting (SBEG) in treating stable vitiligo. About 15 patients with 45 vitiligo areas were recruited for the study.

Each vitiligo patch was divided in half, with one half receiving UTSG treatment and the other receiving SBEG treatment. The patients were observed monthly for three months to determine the repigmentation rate, relative melanin index (RMI), and relative erythema index (REI) at various time points. Excellent repigmentation was observed in 97.8% of UTSG-treated patches and 93.3% of SBEG-treated patches.

The RMI and REI at 1, 2, and 3 months post-grafting did not differ substantially between the two methods. At the recipient site, incomplete graft fall-off occurred in 4.4% of UTSG patches, whereas “cobblestone appearance” was observed in 66.7% of SEBG patches. SBEG was associated with more complications at the donor site than UTSG. Compared to SBEG, UTSG is more efficient and yields superior cosmetic results at both the recipient and donor locations.

