The following is a summary of “Efficacy, Efficiency, and Safety of En-bloc vs Three-lobe Enucleation of the Prostate: A Propensity Score-matched Analysis,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Urology by Tamalunas, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to compare the efficacy, efficiency, and safety of the original 3-lobe enucleation technique with the more recent en-bloc method in holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP). They aimed to assess intraoperative performance, postoperative outcomes, and safety to understand the benefits of HoLEP as a size-independent surgical treatment for patients with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) secondary to benign prostatic obstruction (BPO).

A retrospective, propensity score-matched analysis was conducted on 1,396 men who underwent HoLEP for LUTS/BPO between 2017 and 2020. A final analysis was performed on 606 patients (en-bloc n = 303; 3-lobe n = 303) matched for prostate size (50 cc), age, body mass index, and preoperative international prostate symptom score. The patients were then divided into groups based on the technique used, and perioperative parameters, safety, and short-term functional outcomes were compared.

Regardless of the technique used, postoperative symptoms and urodynamic parameters improved. However, patients who received en-bloc enucleation had significantly fewer adverse events (classified as Clavien-Dindo ≥II vs <II) than those who underwent 3-lobe enucleation.

En-bloc enucleation also demonstrated greater efficiency, with less than half the total laser energy (kJ) used, shorter enucleation time, and a 4-fold increase in surgical performance (g/kJ/min) with prostate volume compared to 3-lobe enucleation.

While HoLEP is generally considered safe and effective, the en-bloc enucleation technique offers better surgical performance. The study highlighted the advantages of en-bloc enucleation in terms of efficiency and safety for patients undergoing HoLEP.

