The following is the summary of “Comparison of Clinical and Economic Outcomes of an Optimized Lean Versus a Standard Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Program (from SOLAR [Safe Outcomes Lean And Resourceful] Study)” published in the January 2023 issue of Cardiovascular Disease by Toggweiler, et al.

There may be more limitations on healthcare facilities because of the rising number of patients with aortic stenosis (AS) who are candidates for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI). This research aimed to examine the clinical outcomes (30 days after TAVI) and costs (to the hospital) for patients who received TAVI using either an optimized or standard clinical pathway. Patients with native AS who received TAVI between January 2018 and March 2021 were included in retrospective, single-center research.

Using a propensity score, researchers could pair patients who had optimized lean TAVI with those who had standard TAVI at a 1:3 ratio. Both groups were compared on their in-hospital expenses and clinical outcomes at 30 days. Investigators were able to conclude anything meaningful about 182 patients (91 in each group). When the factors at baseline were matched, the results were quite fair. The median (IQR) length of stay for patients who had lean TAVI was three days (range, 2 to 6) compared to 6 days (5 to 9), P<0.001. Total costs for patients in the slim TAVI group were lower than those in the normal TAVI group (mean ± SD: $41,346 ± 10,062 vs. $50,471 ± 15,115, P=0.002).

Neither 30-day all-cause mortality (2.2%) nor pacemaker implantations (5.5%) differed significantly between the two groups (P=0.573 and P=0.788, respectively). Complication rates during procedures were similar between the 2 groups. As a result of implementing lean TAVI, hospitals can save money without sacrificing patient care. With limited funding, it is important to support efforts to simplify the TAVI process so that more patients with AS can benefit from it.

