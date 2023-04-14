The following is a summary of “Comparison of New Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Definitions on Long-Term Outcomes in Preterm Infants,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Katz, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to compare the discriminative performances of three different definitions of bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) on adverse respiratory and neurodevelopmental outcomes at 2 years and 5 years of corrected age. They aimed to compare the 2018 National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the 2019 Jensen definitions with the 2001 NIH definition.

The study was a retrospective cohort study conducted at a single center. The study included infants born at <30 weeks of gestational age. The outcomes of the infants were collected, and the three definitions of BPD were compared using the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development’s outcome prediction model for neurodevelopmental impairment (NDI) or death. In addition, discriminative performance was compared for both outcomes at 2 and 5 years of corrected age by calculating the areas under the receiver operating characteristic curve and z-statistics.

The study included 584 infants, and the presence and severity of BPD were determined using different definitions. There were notable shifts in BPD grading among the different definitions. The study found that all BPD definition models had comparable discriminating power for NDI and respiratory morbidity at both time points, with one exception. The 2018 NIH definition had less predictive power for the neurologic outcome at 2 years corrected age than the 2001 NIH definition.

The study concluded that the three different definitions of BPD showed similar discriminative performance on long-term neurodevelopmental and respiratory outcomes at 2 years and 5 years of corrected age.

Reference: jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(22)00844-7/fulltext