The following is a summary of the “Renal perfusion with histidine-tryptophan-ketoglutarate compared with Ringer’s solution in patients undergoing thoracoabdominal aortic open repair,” published in the February 2023 issue of Thoracic and cardiovascular surgery by Kahlberg, et al.

For a study, researchers aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of renal perfusion with Custodiol (Dr Franz-Kohler Chemie GmbH, Bensheim, Germany) versus enriched Ringer’s solution for renal protection in patients undergoing open thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm (TAAA) repair. The CUstodiol versus RInger: whaT Is the Best Agent [CURITIBA] trial enrolled 90 consecutive patients scheduled for elective open TAAA repair between 2015 and 2017 and randomly assigned them to receive either 4°C Custodiol (Dr. Franz-Kohler Chemie GmbH, Bensheim, Germany; n = 45) or 4°C lactated Ringer’s solution (n = 45).

The primary endpoint was a comparison of Custodiol renal perfusion versus enriched Ringer’s solution for preventing acute kidney injury (AKI) in patients undergoing TAAA open surgery. Around 90 people made it to the end of the study (45 patients in each group). In comparison, the Custodiol group had a significantly lower incidence of postoperative AKI (48.9% vs. 75.6%; P =.02). In the multivariable analysis, only Custodiol solution use was associated with a reduced risk of developing AKI (odds ratio, 0.230; 95% CI, 0.086-0.614; P =.003), while TAAA type II extent was linked to the onset of severe AKI (odds ratio, 4.277; 95% CI, 1.239-14.762; P =.02).

None of the groups showed a statistically significant change in serum creatinine from preoperative values to the 1-year follow-up point. In contrast to Ringer’s solution, using Custodiol during open TAAA repair was well tolerated and resulted in significantly lower rates of postoperative AKI. These results lend credence to the use of Custodiol in an off-label setting.

