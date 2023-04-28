The following is a summary of “Comparison of Safety and Efficacy in Endoscopic Combined Intrarenal Surgery Performed in the Lateral Decubitus and Galdakao-modified Supine Valdivia Positions,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Urology by Otsuka, et al.

For a retrospective study, researchers sought to compare the safety and effectiveness of Endoscopic combined intrarenal surgery (ECIRS) in two different positions: the lateral decubitus (LD) and Galdakao-modified supine Valdivia (GMSV).

Retrospective records of 226 renal stone patients who received ECIRS in the LD and GMSV positions between 2018 and 2022 were reviewed. The GMSV position was primarily used for early procedures during the research period, while the LD position was primarily used for later surgeries.

Of the 226 patients, 119 underwent the procedure in the LD position and 107 in the GMSV position. The proportion of patients with no residual stones >2 mm detected on radiography the day after surgery did not significantly differ between the LD group (91.6%) and the GMSV group (97.2%). However, the operation time was significantly shorter in the LD group (72 vs. 81 minutes; P = .02), as was the total fluoroscopy time (92 vs. 189 seconds; P<.001). There was no significant difference in complication rates between the two groups. The patient’s position was an independent predictor of fluoroscopy time (OR 0.309; 95% CI, 0.167-0.571; P<.001).

ECIRS can be performed safely and effectively in LD and GMSV positions. However, using the LD position was associated with shorter fluoroscopy time than the GMSV position, making it a preferred option.

Reference: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)00943-8/fulltext