The following is a summary of “A double-blinded, randomized trial comparing surgeon-administered transversus abdominis plane block with placebo after midline laparotomy in gynecologic oncology surgery,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Bernard, et al.

Surgeon-administered transversus abdominis plane (TAP) block is a technique used to provide postoperative pain relief by injecting local anesthetic between the internal oblique and transversus abdominis muscles. Although the approach is commonly used, its effectiveness has not been prospectively studied in patients undergoing a midline laparotomy. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate whether surgeon-administered TAP block reduced postoperative opioid requirements and improves clinical outcomes in patients undergoing midline laparotomy.

It was a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial conducted at a Canadian tertiary academic center. Patients with suspected or proven gynecologic malignancy undergoing surgery through a midline laparotomy were randomly assigned to receive either surgeon-administered TAP block with 0.25% bupivacaine or placebo (normal saline) before fascial closure. The primary outcome was the total dose of opioids (in morphine milligram equivalents) received in the first 24 hours after surgery. Secondary outcomes included opioid doses between 24 and 48 hours, pain scores, postoperative nausea and vomiting, clinical ileus, time to flatus, and hospital length of stay. Exclusion criteria included contraindications to study medication, chronic opioid use, adhesions preventing access to the injection site, nonabdominal surgery, and planned neuraxial anesthesia or analgesia. A sample size of 36 patients per group was calculated to detect a 20% decrease in opioid requirements with 80% power and a 5% type 1 error.

Between October 2020 and November 2021, a total of 79 patients participated in a randomized trial. Among them, 38 patients were assigned to the bupivacaine group, while 41 patients were assigned to the placebo group. The average age of the participants was 60 years, with a mean body mass index of 29.3. In 38.0% of cases, a supraumbilical incision was utilized, and bowel resection was performed in 12.7% of cases. The distribution of patient and surgical characteristics was even across the groups. Following surgery, the bupivacaine group required an average of 98.0±59.2 morphine milligram equivalents for pain management in the first 24 hours, while the placebo group required 100.8±44.0 morphine milligram equivalents (P=.85). At 4 hours post-surgery, the mean pain score (on a 0-10 scale) was 3.1±2.4 in the intervention group and 3.1±2.0 in the placebo group (P=.93). Both groups had similar rates of clinically significant nausea or vomiting, with 2.6% in the intervention group and 2.4% in the placebo group (P=.95). Time to first flatus, rates of clinical ileus, and length of hospital stay did not differ significantly between the two groups. Subgroup analysis of patients with a body mass index of less than 25 and those who received an infraumbilical incision yielded comparable outcomes.

Surgeon-administered TAP block with bupivacaine was not superior to a placebo in reducing postoperative opioid requirements or improving other postoperative outcomes in patients undergoing midline laparotomy. The findings differ from previous studies evaluating ultrasound-guided TAP block. Surgeon-administered TAP block should not be considered the standard of care for postoperative analgesia in this population.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(23)00110-2/fulltext